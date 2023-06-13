UConn fans storm the field after beating Liberty

UConn fans storm the field after the football team beat Liberty on Nov. 12, 2022. UConn Head Football Coach Jim Mora announced Monday that the program added seven transfers.

 Connor Linskey

STORRS — UConn Head Football Coach Jim Mora announced Monday that seven transfer student-athletes will join the Huskies for the upcoming 2023 season.

Defensive back Armauni Archie transfers to UConn after four seasons at Washington State University.