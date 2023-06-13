STORRS — UConn Head Football Coach Jim Mora announced Monday that seven transfer student-athletes will join the Huskies for the upcoming 2023 season.
Defensive back Armauni Archie transfers to UConn after four seasons at Washington State University.
During Archie’s time at Washington State, he played in 17 games and recorded 15 total tackles, 12 of which were solo. He is coming off a 2022 season where he appeared in 11 games, starting one. He recorded 11 tackles on the season.
Archie suffered a season-ending injury in 2021. Prior to Washington State, he attended El Cerrito High School in El Cerrito, California where he was rated a three-star prospect by ESPN.com, 247sports.com and Rivals.com
Wide receiver Brett Buckman transfers to UConn from the University of Delaware, where he appeared in 33 games in four seasons for the Blue Hens.
During his time at Delaware, Buckman had 61 career receptions for 763 yards and one touchdown.
Buckman had his best season in 2022 where he caught 39 passes in 13 games for 470 yards and one touchdown, all career highs.
Wide receiver James Burns comes to UConn from Austin Peay State University, where he played one season in 2022.
In nine games last fall, Burns caught 39 passes for 517 yards and five touchdowns. He finished the season second on the team in catches and receiving touchdowns respectively.
Prior to Austin Peay, Burns played three seasons at Miami University in Ohio. While there, he had his best season in 2019, where he played in 12 games, making three starts.
Burns finished the 2019 season with 20 catches for 506 yards and one touchdown. He finished that season with 25.3 yards per reception, tops in the nation among freshman wide receivers.
Alex Honig is coming off his redshirt freshman season in 2022, where he played in 12 games for Texas Christian University, primarily appearing on special teams. He redshirted in the 2021 season.
Prior to TCU, Honig was rated a three-star recruit by 247sports.com and Rivals.com.
247Sports rated Honig the No. 27 pro-style quarterback as well as the No. 1 quarterback and overall player in Germany.
Before playing for TCU, Honig excelled for the Schwäbisch Hall Unicorns, one of the top American football youth teams in Germany.
Defensive back Amir Renwick joins the Huskies after two seasons at Coffeyville Community College in Kansas. In his two seasons there, he saw action in 17 games, recording 111 total tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, two interceptions, two pass breakups and two forced fumbles.
Torion White comes to UConn after transferring from FCS Southern Utah University.
White played two seasons for the Thunderbirds, appearing in 10 games total. He is coming off a 2022 season where he played nine games and had 22 total tackles, 16 solo and one for a loss. He also recorded an interception and four pass break ups on the year.
UConn will be RJ Wilkins’ fifth school he has played for during his college football career.
Wilkins transferred to UConn after a season at the University of Illinois where he played in five games.
Prior to Illinois, Wilkins played two seasons at Vanderbilt, where he saw action in 19 games overall.
In 2021, Wilkins finished with 13 tackles in 12 games. In 2020, Wilkins started all nine games for Vanderbilt and had eight tackles and a fumble recovery.
Before Vanderbilt, Wilkins had playing stops at Monterey Peninsula College in California in 2019 and at Wisconsin-Stevens Point in 2018.
UConn’s Assistant Athletic Director for Communications Bill Peterson noted that spirits are high regarding the Husky football program.
“We’re coming off a great season where we went 6-7 and went to a bowl game. We hadn’t done that since 2015,” Peterson said. “We’re excited about the season.”