STORRS — In an effort to improve the UConn football team’s conditioning in preparation for their upcoming season, the Huskies are learning how to box from Scrub Scraps in Coventry.
Scrub Scraps, located at 1155 Main Street in Coventry, is currently the world’s first and only treatment-based alternative boxing program. It is also the only active and sanctioned beginner’s boxing league in the U.S.
The UConn football team’s involvement with Scrub Scraps came about after the team’s Assistant Strength and Conditioning Coach Shelton Bynum reached out to Scrub Scraps Founder and President Jared Jones.
“Last year they did karate and he [Bynum] didn’t think it was physical enough or enlightening enough and he wanted to bring in a boxing coach,” Jones said. “When he saw our stuff, with the mental health component, that kind of appealed to him.”
The Huskies received their first lesson on Saturday, where Jones laid out the fundamentals of boxing. Bynum said his athletes thought the workout was effective.
“After the first training session, he said the guys were really into it,” Jones said. “It was an exhausting workout.”
Jones says he plans to work with the team for the next five weeks. He said that once he teaches the team the fundamentals of boxing, he will start teaching them more advanced techniques.
Though the players on the UConn football team are tremendous athletes, Jones says they have a lot to learn about the sport of boxing.
“Fighters are different,” Jones told Bynum via text message. “Fighters respond with movement that makes sense instead of reacting with the instincts that feel right in the moment. And when I’m able to tap into that part of the brain, and train people to not react but respond, the alcoholic stops drinking, the depressed gets out of bed, the anxious find peace and your guys gain about a 10th of a second off the line.”
Jones added that an athlete might be fast or powerful out of the gate, but might not follow the fundamentals properly. Through hours of hard work, people tend to get better.
“The learning curve is pretty good,” Jones said. “You get better as you go.”
The UConn football team will begin their season on Thursday, Aug. 31 when they take on North Carolina State University at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field in East Hartford. Kick off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.