STORRS — In an effort to improve the UConn football team’s conditioning in preparation for their upcoming season, the Huskies are learning how to box from Scrub Scraps in Coventry.

Scrub Scraps, located at 1155 Main Street in Coventry, is currently the world’s first and only treatment-based alternative boxing program. It is also the only active and sanctioned beginner’s boxing league in the U.S.