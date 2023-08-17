STORRS — UConn’s senior linebacker Jackson Mitchell picked up another preseason honor on Monday, earning a spot on the preseason watch list for the 29th Chuck Bednarik Award.
The Maxwell Football Club announced their annual watch list for the Chuck Bednarik Award presented annually to the best defensive player in college football.
Last season, Mitchell started all 13 games for the Huskies and had 140 tackles (50 solo), 9.5 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks.
Mitchell was seventh among NCAA leaders in tackles, averaging 10.8 stops per game.
The Bednarik Award has been presented to the College Defensive Player of the Year since 1994 and is named in honor of Chuck “Concrete Charlie” Bednarik, who was an All-American at the University of Pennsylvania and later a multiple time All Pro linebacker and center for the Philadelphia Eagles.
Bednarik is a member of both the College and Pro Football Hall of Fames and was the last NFL player to be a full-time player on both offense and defense.
Mitchell, a 2022 Butkus Award semifinalist, has also found his name among those on the preseason watch lists for the Bronko Nagurski Trophy, the Butkus Award and the Wuerffel Trophy heading into the season.
The Bronko Nagurski Trophy is awarded to the best defensive player in college football each season, while the Butkus Award is given each year to the top linebackers at the high school, college and professional levels of football.
The Wuerffel Trophy is presented annually to the FBS player who best combines exemplary community service with leadership achievement on and off the field.
Bill Peterson, assistant athletic director for communications at UConn, said last week that those close to the UConn football program are happy to see Mitchell receive so much preseason recognition.
“He’s a great leader on the team and they’re hoping for a big season from him,” he said.
Semifinalists for the Chuck Bednarik Award will be announced on Nov. 13, while the three finalists for the Bednarik Award will be unveiled Nov. 28.
The winners will be announced as part of the ESPN Home Depot College Football Awards Show held on Dec. 7.
The formal presentations of the Chuck Bednarik Award will be made at the Maxwell Football Club Awards in March 2024.