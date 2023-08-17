UConn's Jackson Mitchell

UConn linebacker Jackson Mitchell plays against Vanderbilt in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in Nashville, Tennessee.

 Photo courtesy of AP

STORRS — UConn’s senior linebacker Jackson Mitchell picked up another preseason honor on Monday, earning a spot on the preseason watch list for the 29th Chuck Bednarik Award.

The Maxwell Football Club announced their annual watch list for the Chuck Bednarik Award presented annually to the best defensive player in college football.