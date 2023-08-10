BARCELONA, Spain — The University of Connecticut men’s basketball team closed its foreign tour with a convincing win over Spanish Select Team II by a score of 103-74 Tuesday.
The game was played at Pabellon Olimpica de Badelona in Barcelona, which was the basketball site for the 1992 Olympics.
Bristol’s Donovan Clingan led all of UConn’s scorers with 21 points. Tristen Newton, Cam Spencer, Stephon Castle and Samson Johnson all had double-digit point totals.
UConn got off to a solid start in the game, outscoring the Spanish select team 28-7 in the first quarter.
Following close second and third quarters, UConn finished the game strong by outscoring their opponent 32-22 in the fourth quarter.
Following Tuesday’s win, the UConn Men closed their foreign tour 3-0.
They opened the tour by routing Le Cannet Basket in France Saturday night by a score of 132-66.
UConn was led in scoring by Alex Karaban who scored 20 points.
Following their win Saturday night, the UConn Men took a flight to Barcelona, Spain Sunday morning to spend four days sightseeing and preparing to play two games in the city.
In their first game in Barcelona, UConn overwhelmed Spanish Select Team I 103-57.
This time Castle led the Huskies in scoring with 20 points. He was 7-12 in field goal attempts and was a perfect 5-5 in free throws.
Just like in their game against Le Cannet Basket, UConn held Spanish Select Team I to a single-digit point total in the third quarter.
A big part of the UConn Men’s foreign tour was sightseeing in order to broaden their view of the world.
“I don’t think many of our players have been overseas, so it will be a new experience for everybody,” Karaban said prior to the tour. “Being together as we tour different countries and play foreign teams can only help us become a better team. We’re really looking forward to the trip.”
Among their experiences in France and Spain was going to an FC Barcelona soccer game against Tottenham Hotspur, a matchup between two of Europe’s storied clubs.
The UConn Men were scheduled to have an open day on Wednesday to explore Barcelona before leaving home on Thursday.
The last foreign tour by a UConn men’s basketball team was a Thanksgiving week trip to London, England in November 2004, which also followed a national championship-winning season. Before that, UConn embarked on a 17-day journey to England and Israel in August 1998 and then won the program’s first national championship in 1998-1999.