Donovan Clingan at national championship game

Connecticut center Donovan Clingan (32) celebrates during the second half of the men's national championship college basketball game against San Diego State in the NCAA Tournament.

 AP

BARCELONA, Spain — The University of Connecticut men’s basketball team closed its foreign tour with a convincing win over Spanish Select Team II by a score of 103-74 Tuesday.

The game was played at Pabellon Olimpica de Badelona in Barcelona, which was the basketball site for the 1992 Olympics.