UConn's Donovan Clingan

Connecticut center Donovan Clingan (32) celebrates during the second half of the men's national championship college basketball game against San Diego State in the NCAA Tournament on Monday, April 3, 2023, in Houston, Texas.

 Photo courtesy of AP

The 2023-2024 University of Connecticut men’s basketball team has spent the last week in France and Spain, practicing, playing games and building camaraderie by sightseeing abroad.

“We are excited to be able to provide our players with a terrific opportunity to combine basketball with the tremendous learning experience of a foreign tour,” said UConn Men’s Basketball Head Coach Dan Hurley prior to the team’s departure. “It’s a chance for them to see cultures much different than their own and broaden their view of the world. Basketball-wise, we will get to have 10 extra practice days, as well as real-game experience, which is critical to a team with so many new players.”