The 2023-2024 University of Connecticut men’s basketball team has spent the last week in France and Spain, practicing, playing games and building camaraderie by sightseeing abroad.
“We are excited to be able to provide our players with a terrific opportunity to combine basketball with the tremendous learning experience of a foreign tour,” said UConn Men’s Basketball Head Coach Dan Hurley prior to the team’s departure. “It’s a chance for them to see cultures much different than their own and broaden their view of the world. Basketball-wise, we will get to have 10 extra practice days, as well as real-game experience, which is critical to a team with so many new players.”
UConn worked with Complete Sports Management to plan and finalize the trip.
The team began its journey last Wednesday, flying directly to Nice, France and then busing to Monaco, where they spent three days touring the country and played their first game of their trip on Saturday night against Le Cannet Basket.
In the opening game of their foreign tour, UConn beat Le Cannet Basket in convincing fashion by a score of 132-66.
Following quarters in which UConn outscored Le Cannet Basket 38-22 and 29-18, the Huskies had an impressive third quarter in which they outscored their opponent 34-8.
UConn was led in scoring by Alex Karaban who scored 20 points.
Tristen Newton, Donovan Clingan, Cam Spencer, Stephon Castle, Solomon Ball and Samson Johnson all had double-digit point totals.
Following their win Saturday night, the UConn Men took a flight to Barcelona, Spain Sunday morning to spend four days sightseeing and preparing to play two games in the city.
In their first game in Barcelona, UConn overwhelmed Spanish Select Team I 103-57 at Pabellon Olimpica de Badelona in Barcelona, which was the basketball site for the 1992 Olympics.
This time Castle led the Huskies in scoring with 20 points. He was 7-12 in field goal attempts and was a perfect 5-5 in free throws.
Just like in their game against Le Cannet Basket, UConn held Spanish Select Team I to a single-digit point total in the third quarter.
Highly-regarded freshman Jaylin Stewart missed the two opening games of the foreign tournament, as he was feeling under the weather.
UConn was scheduled to play its last game of the foreign tour Tuesday morning against some of the same Spanish players they played on Monday as well as some new ones.
Following that game, the Huskies were slated to attend the FC Barcelona vs. Tottenham Hotspur soccer game.
The UConn Men will enjoy an open day on Wednesday to explore Barcelona before leaving for home on Thursday.