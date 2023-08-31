STORRS — The UConn men’s basketball team announced their 2023-2024 nonconference schedule Tuesday, which features contests against some of the best programs in college basketball, including Kansas, North Carolina, Indiana and Gonzaga.
The Huskies, 31-8 last season as they captured their fifth national championship in their program’s history, face their first Power 5 challenge on Nov. 19-20, when they head for Madison Square Garden to participate in the Empire Classic. UConn takes on Indiana of the Big Ten on Nov. 19 and either Texas (Big 12) or Louisville (ACC) on Nov. 20.
UConn’s first true road game will take place on Dec. 1 when the Huskies travel to Lawrence, Kansas and legendary Allen Fieldhouse to meet Kansas in the Big East-Big 12 Battle, a matchup of the last two national champions.
The Huskies will then face another blue blood in North Carolina on Dec. 5 at Madison Square Garden.
In a rematch of the 2023 NCAA West Regional final, UConn travels to Seattle to play Gonzaga on Dec. 13, the last nonconference game of the regular season.
In total, UConn will play 11 nonconference games, including six home games at either Gampel Pavilion or the XL Center, three at Madison Square Garden and two on the road.
The Huskies will open the 2023-2024 regular season on Nov. 6, playing host to first-time opponent Northern Arizona. That will be followed on Nov. 11, with UConn playing Stonehill, who the Huskies met for the first time last season.
Nov. 14 will feature a home game against another first-time opponent, Mississippi Valley State.
Following the Empire Classic, the Huskies then return home for games on Nov. 24 against Manhattan and Nov. 27 against longtime New England opponent New Hampshire.
After their game against North Carolina, UConn will take on Arkansas-Pine Bluff for the first time ever before heading to Seattle to meet Gonzaga.
UConn’s 20-game Big East conference schedule will be announced by the league in the near future.
For more information on the UConn men’s basketball team’s schedule for the 2023-2024 season, visit uconnhuskies.com.