UConn head coach Dan Hurley yells on the sideline as his team plays against Creighton during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, in Omaha, Neb. Creighton defeated UConn 56-53.

STORRS — The UConn men’s basketball team announced their 2023-2024 nonconference schedule Tuesday, which features contests against some of the best programs in college basketball, including Kansas, North Carolina, Indiana and Gonzaga.

The Huskies, 31-8 last season as they captured their fifth national championship in their program’s history, face their first Power 5 challenge on Nov. 19-20, when they head for Madison Square Garden to participate in the Empire Classic. UConn takes on Indiana of the Big Ten on Nov. 19 and either Texas (Big 12) or Louisville (ACC) on Nov. 20.