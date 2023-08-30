STORRS — The UConn men’s ice hockey team and Head Coach Mike Cavanaugh announced the incoming class for the 2023-2024 season last Wednesday.
The Huskies are set to welcome seven athletes to Storrs this year, including two transfers and five freshmen.
Among the transfers are senior goaltender Ethan Haider and graduate student forward Ryan Mahshie.
Haider transfers to UConn from Clarkson. In three seasons at Clarkson, Haider appeared in 84 games, posting 2.36 goals against average and a .910 save percentage.
In his freshman year, Haider was named the ECAC Rookie of the Year, a member of the ECAC All-Rookie Team and was a finalist for ECAC Goalie of the Year.
Mahshie transfers to UConn from RPI for his final season of eligibility. During the 2022-2023 season, Mahshie led RPI with 15 goals and seven assists for 22 total points.
Freshman forward Oliver Flynn of Wolcott, Connecticut comes to Storrs off a one-year stint in the USHL with the Waterloo Black Hawks and the Madison Capitols. Last year, he appeared in 58 total games, scoring eight goals while dishing out 12 assists for 20 total points.
Prior to his time in the USHL, Flynn spent two years at the Loomis Chaffee School, where he appeared in 48 games, scoring 26 goals and dishing out 26 assists for 52 points.
Freshman Forward Joey Muldowney comes to UConn following a stint with the Des Moines Buccaneers of the USHL.
Muldowney appeared in 64 games with the Buccaneers, scoring 16 goals with 15 assists for 31 points. He helped Des Moines reach the playoffs, where he played in two games, scoring one goal with three assists for four points.
Freshman forward Jake Richard joins the Huskies program following a two-year stint in the USHL. During his time in the USHL, Richard played in 13 playoff games, scoring two goals with five assists for seven points.
Freshman Owen Simpson comes to Storrs following a three-year stint in the BCHL.
Simpson spent his first year in the BCHL with the Cowichan Valley Capitals before spending two years with the Penticton Vees. In his two years with the Vees, Simpson appeared in 34 playoff games, scoring three goals with three assists for six points.
Freshman defenseman Bauer Swift, of West Hartford, joins the Huskies program after two seasons with the Lone Star Brahmas of the NAHL. He helped lead the Brahmas to two playoff appearances in back-to-back seasons, where he appeared in 14 games, scoring one goal.
Before his time in the NAHL, Swift spent time with Choate Rosemary Hall and the Mid Fairfield Rangers 18U AAA team. Swift appeared in 32 games between the two teams, scoring six goals with 13 assists for 19 total points.