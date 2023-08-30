Toscano Family Ice Forum

The Toscano Family Ice Forum on the UConn Storrs campus, the home rink of the men’s ice hockey team. The program announced its incoming class last week.

 Connor Linskey

STORRS — The UConn men’s ice hockey team and Head Coach Mike Cavanaugh announced the incoming class for the 2023-2024 season last Wednesday.

The Huskies are set to welcome seven athletes to Storrs this year, including two transfers and five freshmen.