Matthew Wood celebrates goal

Matthew Wood of the UConn men’s ice hockey team celebrates after scoring a goal last season.

 Photo courtesy of UConn

STORRS — The UConn men’s ice hockey team has announced their home slate for the 2023-2024 season, with 17 games on the Huskies home ice this season.

UConn is set to play their first full season in the Toscano Family Ice Forum. The Huskies are coming off their best start in program history and finished the season 20-12-3.