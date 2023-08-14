STORRS — The UConn men’s ice hockey team has announced their home slate for the 2023-2024 season, with 17 games on the Huskies home ice this season.
UConn is set to play their first full season in the Toscano Family Ice Forum. The Huskies are coming off their best start in program history and finished the season 20-12-3.
For the non-conference slate, the Huskies will host Holy Cross on Oct. 14 at Toscano Family Ice Forum for the home opener.
The Huskies will host a non-conference game at the XL Center against Dartmouth on Nov. 25 and will host Harvard Dec. 31 at Toscano.
UConn will wrap up their non-conference slate at the XL Center Jan. 26 and 27 as they host the Connecticut Ice tournament, which features the reigning National Champion Quinnipiac Bobcats, Yale Bulldogs and Sacred Heart Pioneers.
The Huskies are set to host three Hockey East Conference matchups at the XL Center in 2023-2024, beginning with UMass Lowell on Oct. 28. The Huskies will then welcome the University of Maine for two games on Jan. 12 and Jan. 13.
The remaining Hockey East contests will be held at the Toscano Family Ice Forum. In November, the Huskies will host Merrimack on Nov. 10 and Boston College on the 18th. UConn will then play host to UMass Lowell for their third matchup on the season Friday, Dec. 1.
To kick off the new year, the first game in Storrs will be Jan. 19, as the Huskies will welcome the University of New Hampshire for one game.
Following the Connecticut Ice tournament at the XL Center, UConn will host Providence College Feb. 2, Massachusetts Feb. 9 and Boston University Feb. 23.
The Huskies will finish the regular season at home as they will welcome the Northeastern Huskies March 2 before ending the regular season on Thursday, March 7 against the University of Vermont.
Season tickets, which include all games at the Toscano Family Ice Forum and XL Center, are sold out.
However, fans can still purchase the “Hockey in Hartford” package, which includes the XL Center slate of games.
The Hartford package includes four regular season home games plus the two-day Connecticut Ice doubleheaders. Prices for the eight-game package start as low as $100.
Tickets can be purchased at uconnhuskies.com. Game times and dates are subject to change.