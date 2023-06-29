Matthew Wood celebrates goal

Matthew Wood of the UConn men’s ice hockey team celebrates after scoring a goal.

 Photo courtesy of UConn

STORRS — University of Connecticut rising sophomore Matthew Wood became the highest draft pick in the history of the school’s men’s ice hockey program when he was drafted by the Nashville Predators with the 15th overall pick Wednesday night from Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.

Wood became the second Husky to be selected in the first round of the National Hockey League Draft, joining former UConn and NHL star Tage Thompson, and the 23rd UConn player drafted.