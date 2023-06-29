STORRS — University of Connecticut rising sophomore Matthew Wood became the highest draft pick in the history of the school’s men’s ice hockey program when he was drafted by the Nashville Predators with the 15th overall pick Wednesday night from Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.
Wood became the second Husky to be selected in the first round of the National Hockey League Draft, joining former UConn and NHL star Tage Thompson, and the 23rd UConn player drafted.
Wood now becomes the fifth NHL prospect on the UConn roster, joining Chase Bradley (Detroit/7th RD/2020), Nick Capone (Tampa Bay/6th RD/2020), Samu Salminen (New Jersey/3rd RD/2021) and Arsenii Sergeev (Calgary/7th RD/2021).
In the final NHL Draft Prospect Rankings released by NHL Central Scouting, Wood was ranked fourth among North American players. He was the second NCAA skater listed following Michigan’s and Hobey Baker Award winner Adam Fantilli.
The winger enjoyed a breakout rookie season where he finished first on the team in scoring with 34 points on 11 goals and 23 assists.
As the season progressed, Wood continued to improve and impress, becoming a key factor during five-on-five hockey and on the power play. He finished the year third among rookies in total points and goals and finished second in assists with 23.
Following the season, Wood represented Team Canada at the U-18 World Championship, where he helped Canada win a bronze medal. In the tournament, Wood scored seven goals, which was highlighted by a hat trick and dished out six assists for 13 points.
Wood joins Jordan Hawkins (New Orleans Pelicans/NBA) and Lou Lopez Sénéchal (Dallas Wings/WNBA) as UConn athletes drafted in the first round of their respective 2023 drafts.
UConn and Michigan become the only two schools in the NCAA to feature a top 15 pick in the NHL, NBA and WNBA.
Colin Stewart, assistant director of athletic communications at UConn, said that those in the UConn men’s hockey camp are both thrilled for and proud of Wood for being drafted so high.
“From the minute he stepped on campus, the coaches were impressed by his maturity and his dedication,” Stewart said. “To see his development throughout the year and to see him get drafted, they’re just super proud and super impressed and know bigger things are to come from him.”
Stewart said that Wood will take his decision on whether or not to sign with Nashville day by day.