UConn Men with 2023 National Championship Trophy

The UConn men’s basketball team sits with the 2023 National Championship trophy at their National Championship celebration held at Gampel Pavilion on April 4, 2023.

 Connor Linskey

STORRS — The 2023-2024 University of Connecticut men’s basketball team will get a head start on the upcoming season as the team travels across the ocean for the program’s first foreign tour in nearly 20 years.

On a trip that will encompass nine days in early August, the Huskies will spend time in Monte Carlo, Monaco and Barcelona, Spain, not only practicing and playing three exhibition games against formidable competition, but also receiving the educational and cultural experience of a lifetime. 