STORRS — The 2023-2024 University of Connecticut men’s basketball team will get a head start on the upcoming season as the team travels across the ocean for the program’s first foreign tour in nearly 20 years.
On a trip that will encompass nine days in early August, the Huskies will spend time in Monte Carlo, Monaco and Barcelona, Spain, not only practicing and playing three exhibition games against formidable competition, but also receiving the educational and cultural experience of a lifetime.
“We are excited to be able to provide our players with a terrific opportunity to combine basketball with the tremendous learning experience of a foreign tour,” said Dan Hurley, head coach of the UConn men’s basketball team. “It’s a chance for them to see cultures much different than their own and broaden their view of the world.”
“I don’t think many of our players have been overseas, so it will be a new experience for everybody,” said rising sophomore and returning starter Alex Karaban. “Being together as we tour different countries and play foreign teams can only help us become a better team. We’re really looking forward to the trip.”
For a team that will be trying to blend six newcomers with six returnees from the 2023 NCAA National Champions, the trip presents a great opportunity to build team chemistry.
“Basketball-wise, we will get the chance to have 10 extra practice days, as well as real-game experience, which is critical for a team with so many new players,” Hurley said.
UConn worked with Complete Sports Management to plan and finalize the trip.
“Complete Sports Management is excited to partner with UConn, showcasing their dominance with the elegance of Monaco and Barcelona,” said Lea Miller-Tooley, CEO of the company. “This will be a tremendous reward for the defending national champions.”
The Huskies will begin their journey on Wednesday, Aug. 2, flying directly to Nice, France and then busing to Monaco, where they will spend three days touring the country and playing the first game of their trip on Saturday, Aug. 5 against Le Cannet Basket.
On Sunday, Aug. 6, UConn will take a flight to Barcelona, Spain, spending the next four days sightseeing and preparing to play two games in the city. The Huskies will challenge a Spanish Select Team on Monday, Aug. 7 and meet a different Spanish Select Team on Tuesday, Aug. 8, both games at Pavellón Olimpica de Badalona, with game times yet to have been announced as of Friday afternoon.
All three games will be open to the public and free of charge.
The UConn men will enjoy an open day to explore Barcelona on Wednesday, Aug. 9 before leaving for home on Aug. 10.
The last foreign tour by a UConn men’s team was a Thanksgiving week trip to London, England in November 2004, which also followed a National Championship season. Prior to that, UConn embarked on a 17-day journey to England and Israel in August 1998 and then won the program’s first National Championship in 1998-1999.
