In a collision of sports, the University of Connecticut men’s basketball team will be honored by the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees in a few weeks.
The UConn Men are scheduled to be honored at the Red Sox game against the Mets at Fenway Park on Friday, July 21. First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. As of Friday morning, details about who would throw out the first pitch were still being worked out, according to UConn Assistant Director of Athletic Communications Phil Chardis.
UConn Head Men’s Basketball Coach Dan Hurley is scheduled to throw out the first pitch at the Yankees’ home game against the Kansas City Royals on Sunday, July 23. The game is scheduled to begin at 1:35 p.m.
Chardis said Wednesday that he believed just the UConn coaching staff would be at the Yankee game.
Chardis said that the Red Sox and Yankees reached out to UConn about them appearing at their games.
“They’ve made an appearance pretty much every time they’ve won a championship,” Chardis said about the UConn Men being honored by the Red Sox and Yankees.
The UConn Men are coming off a season that saw them go 31-8 en route to winning a National Championship.
In the National Championship game on April 3, the UConn Men defeated San Diego State 76-59 to win their fifth National Championship.
Fans will get a chance to see the 2023-2024 UConn men’s basketball team in action early, as the team will travel across the ocean for the program’s first foreign tour in nearly 20 years.
On a trip that will encompass nine days in early August, the Huskies will spend time in Monte Carlo, Monaco and Barcelona, Spain, practicing and playing three exhibition games.
The Huskies will begin their journey on Wednesday, Aug. 2, flying directly to Nice, France and then busing to Monaco, where they will spend three days touring the country and playing the first game of their trip on Saturday, Aug. 5 against Le Cannet Basket.
On Sunday, Aug. 6, UConn will take a flight to Barcelona, Spain, spending the next four days sightseeing and preparing to play two games in the city. The Huskies will challenge a Spanish Select Team on Monday, Aug. 7 and meet a different Spanish Select Team on Tuesday, Aug. 8, both games at Pavellón Olimpica de Badalona, with game times yet to be announced.
All three games will be open to the public and free of charge.
The UConn Men will enjoy an open day to explore Barcelona on Wednesday, Aug. 9 before leaving for home on Aug. 10.
Questions on the UConn Men’s upcoming European tour can be directed to Chardis at 860-486-4495 or phil.chardis@uconn.edu.