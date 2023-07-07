UConn Hurley Basketball

UConn Men’s Basketball Head Coach Dan Hurley celebrates after his team’s victory in the NCAA West Regional Tournament this past season.

 Photo courtesy of David Becker

In a collision of sports, the University of Connecticut men’s basketball team will be honored by the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees in a few weeks.

The UConn Men are scheduled to be honored at the Red Sox game against the Mets at Fenway Park on Friday, July 21. First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. As of Friday morning, details about who would throw out the first pitch were still being worked out, according to UConn Assistant Director of Athletic Communications Phil Chardis.