Christian Haynes

UConn offensive lineman Christian Haynes (No. 64) lines up against a defensive lineman from Central Connecticut State University in a game between the two schools on Sept. 3, 2022.

 Photo courtesy of UConn Athletics

STORRS — The Football Writers Association of America has announced the preseason watch list for the 2023 Outland Trophy, with UConn redshirt senior Christian Haynes earning a spot on this year’s list. 

Named after John Outland, an All-American at the University of Pennsylvania in the late 1890s, the Outland Trophy is awarded annually to the best interior lineman in college football.