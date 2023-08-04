STORRS — The Football Writers Association of America has announced the preseason watch list for the 2023 Outland Trophy, with UConn redshirt senior Christian Haynes earning a spot on this year’s list.
Named after John Outland, an All-American at the University of Pennsylvania in the late 1890s, the Outland Trophy is awarded annually to the best interior lineman in college football.
Haynes is one of 91 returning standout interior linemen representing all 10 Division I FBS conferences and independents.
“He’s one of the leaders on offense,” William Peterson, UConn’s assistant athletic director for communications, said regarding Haynes. “He’s definitely a pro prospect.”
By being named to the Outland Trophy watch list, Haynes continues to add to his preseason honors heading into the 2023 season after being named to the Athlon Sports College Football Preseason All-America Team and the Walter Camp Preseason FBS All-American teams.
In addition, Haynes earned a spot on the 2023 Phil Steele Preseason All-American team and was also named to the 2023 East-West Shrine Bowl 1000.
Haynes is coming off a season where he started all 13 games and became just the third Husky in the FBS era to earn All-American honors after being named to the Sporting News and Associated Press All-American teams.
Haynes helped lead an offensive line that fueled a rushing attack that averaged 194.9 yards per game and ranked 30th nationally in sacks allowed, giving up 17 on the season, just 1.42 per game.
In his career at UConn, he has started 37 straight games over three seasons.
The recipient of the 2023 Outland Trophy will be announced on The Home Depot College Football Awards, live on ESPN in December.
The official presentation to the winner will be made at the Outland Trophy Awards Dinner in Omaha, Nebraska on Jan. 10, 2024.
The Outland Trophy is a member of the National College Football Awards Association. Founded in 1997, the awards association includes college football’s most prestigious awards and its 24 awards have honored more than 900 recipients dating back to 1935.
The UConn football team will open their season at home Thursday, Aug. 31 against North Carolina State. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field in East Hartford.
The Huskies are coming off a season where they finished 6-7 and appeared in a bowl game for the first time since 2015.
Highlights from last season included a 13-3 win over Power 5 school Boston College and a 36-33 victory over Liberty, who was ranked 19th nationally at the time.