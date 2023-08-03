Jackson Mitchell

UConn linebacker Jackson Mitchell plays against Vanderbilt in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in Nashville, Tennessee.

 Photo courtesy of AP

STORRS — The Football Writers Association of America (FWAA) released its 2023 Bronko Nagurski Trophy Watch List Tuesday and UConn senior linebacker Jackson Mitchell was among the 94 defensive national standouts on this year’s preseason poll.

The Bronko Nagurski Trophy is awarded to the best defensive player in college football each season.