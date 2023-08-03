STORRS — The Football Writers Association of America (FWAA) released its 2023 Bronko Nagurski Trophy Watch List Tuesday and UConn senior linebacker Jackson Mitchell was among the 94 defensive national standouts on this year’s preseason poll.
The Bronko Nagurski Trophy is awarded to the best defensive player in college football each season.
This year’s preseason watch list consists of players from 69 schools in all 10 Division I FBS conferences plus Independents.
The watch list roster includes three returning players from last season’s FWAA All-America team, the top four tacklers from last season, the sack and interception leaders from 2022 and five secondary players who had at least six interceptions last year.
Mitchell, who was a semifinalist for the 2022 Butkus Award, given annually to the best linebackers at the high school, collegiate and professional levels of football, led the UConn defense last season.
Mitchell returns after starting all 13 games last fall, leading the team with 140 tackles (50 solo), 9.5 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks.
He was seventh among NCAA leaders in tackles, averaging 10.8 stops per game. His 140 stops last season is tied for sixth in the UConn single season record book.
Mitchell also finished last season with two quarterback hurries, three pass breakups including an interception, two forced fumbles and five fumble recoveries. He finished the season last year leading the country in fumble recoveries.
The senior linebacker enters his final season at UConn having played in 35 career games with 325 total tackles, 130 solo and 18 tackles for loss including 6.5 sacks.
The FWAA and the Charlotte Touchdown Club will announce finalists for the 2023 trophy on Nov. 15 and the winner will be unveiled Dec. 4 at the Bronko Nagurski Awards Banquet in Charlotte, North Carolina.
The FWAA All-America Committee, after voting input from the association’s full membership, selects a 26-man All-America Team and eventually the Nagurski Trophy finalists.
The Bronko Nagurski Trophy winner will be chosen from the five finalists named in November. Committee members, by individual ballot, select the winner they deem is the best defensive player in college football.
The FWAA has chosen a National Defensive Player of the Year since 1993.
In 1995, the FWAA named the award in honor of Bronislaw “Bronko” Nagurski, a legendary two-way player from the University of Minnesota.
Nagurski dominated college football then became a star for professional football’s Chicago Bears in the 1930s. He is a charter member of the College and Pro Football Halls of Fame.
At press time, William Peterson, UConn’s assistant athletic director for communications, had not returned The Chronicle’s request for comment.