UConn's Jackson Mitchell

UConn linebacker Jackson Mitchell plays against Vanderbilt in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in Nashville, Tennessee.

 Photo courtesy of AP

STORRS — UConn senior linebacker Jackson Mitchell continued to add to his preseason honors on Thursday, earning a spot on the 39th annual Butkus Award watch list.

The Butkus Award is given each year to the top linebackers at the high school, college and professional levels of football.