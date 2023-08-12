STORRS — UConn senior linebacker Jackson Mitchell continued to add to his preseason honors on Thursday, earning a spot on the 39th annual Butkus Award watch list.
The Butkus Award is given each year to the top linebackers at the high school, college and professional levels of football.
Mitchell, a Butkus Award semifinalist in 2022, was one of 51 collegiate linebackers named to this year’s preseason list.
The 51, is a nod to the pro jersey number worn by the award’s namesake, Dick Butkus, who was named by NFL Films as the greatest defensive player in football history.
Mitchell has also been named to the 2023 Bronko Nagurski Trophy Preseason Watch List.
Last season, Mitchell started all 13 games and led the team in 140 tackles (50 solo), 9.5 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks.
Mitchell was seventh among NCAA leaders in tackles, averaging 10.8 stops per game.
His 140 stops tied for sixth in the UConn single season record book. Mitchell finished with two quarterback hurries, three pass breakups including an interception and also had two forced fumbles and five fumble recoveries.
The senior linebacker enters his final season at UConn having played in 35 career games with 325 total tackles, 130 solo and 18 tackles for loss including 6.5 sacks.
Bill Peterson, assistant athletic director for communications at UConn, said that those close to the UConn football program are happy to see Mitchell receive so much preseason recognition.
“He’s a great leader on the team and they’re hoping for a big season from him,” he said.
The award semifinalists are expected to be named Oct. 30 with finalists to follow Nov. 20.
The winner will be named on or before Dec. 6. Appearing on the watch list is not a requirement to win the award.
The UConn football team will open the 2023 season at home against North Carolina State on Thursday, Aug. 31.
Kick off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field in East Hartford.