UConn Women Celebrate

From left to right, UConn's Azzi Fudd, Paige Bueckers, Dorka Juhasz, Aaliyah Edwards and Lou Lopez-Senechal react from the bench in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against DePaul, Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, in Storrs, Connecticut.

MURANO, Italy — Much like the UConn men’s basketball team, the UConn women’s basketball team decided to go on a foreign tour this summer, to play several exhibition games and bond as a team by exploring new places.

And much like the UConn men, the women ended their foreign tour by going undefeated.