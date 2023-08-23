Much like the UConn men’s basketball team, the UConn women’s basketball team decided to go on a foreign tour this summer, to play several exhibition games and bond as a team by exploring new places.
And much like the UConn men, the women have dominated their competition on the tour thus far.
Last Monday, the Huskies flew to Croatia to begin their foreign tour and play their first game in Zagreb, the hometown of star player Nika Mühl.
The UConn women got off to a fast start in their first game of the tour against the Croatian All-Stars, leading them 30-7 at the conclusion of the first quarter.
The Huskies’ lead grew to 59 by the end of the third quarter and UConn ended up winning by a convincing score of 113-37.
Azzi Fudd led all UConn scorers in the game against the Croatian All-Stars with 38 points.
Freshmen Qadence Samuels and KK Arnold might have given UConn Nation a glimpse of what is to come, as both turned in solid performances in the game versus the Croatian All-Stars.
In that matchup, Samuels scored 14 points and Arnold had 10 points, seven rebounds, six assists and three steals.
Following their blowout win over the Croatian All-Stars, the Huskies headed to Ljubljana, the capital and largest city in Slovenia, to take on Akson Ilirija on Friday.
In a much closer game than the contest against the Croatian All-Stars, the UConn women still managed to win comfortably by a score of 98-68.
Aaliyah Edwards led all scorers with 24 points and nine rebounds. Fudd and Arnold once again turned in solid performances, with 19 and 17 points respectively.
From Slovenia, the Huskies traveled to Baricella, Italy, where they played the Italian All-Stars on Monday.
UConn dominated that game, so much so, that the two teams mutually agreed to end the game after the end of the third quarter with UConn up 79-21.
Once again, the freshman duo of Samuels and Arnold turned in a solid performance, scoring 16 and 13 points respectively.
The Huskies have also had their fair share of fun on their foreign tour.
In addition to some sightseeing in several cities, the Huskies went ziplining in Slovenia, had a pasta making contest in Italy and also paid a visit to Museo Ferrari, a Ferrari Company museum dedicated to the Italian motor racing industry.
The UConn women will play the last game of their European tour Wednesday against a team from Pécs, Hungary in Italy before returning home.