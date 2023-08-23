UConn women's basketball team celebrating

From left to right, UConn's Azzi Fudd, Paige Bueckers, Dorka Juhasz, Aaliyah Edwards and Lou Lopez-Senechal react from the bench in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against DePaul, Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, in Storrs, Connecticut.

 AP

Much like the UConn men’s basketball team, the UConn women’s basketball team decided to go on a foreign tour this summer, to play several exhibition games and bond as a team by exploring new places.

And much like the UConn men, the women have dominated their competition on the tour thus far.