WILLIMANTIC — The Willimantic 19U American Legion baseball team lost a tough game to Waterford by a score of 9-2 at Recreation Park Thursday night.
The players on the Waterford team were swinging hot bats throughout the night. They were able to get on the scoreboard first when Zion Fraser launched a three-run home run in the top of the second inning.
Waterford added to their lead in the top of the third inning on Christopher Martin’s three-run double, which knocked Willimantic starting pitcher Jack Valliere out of the game.
Fraser once again hurt Willimantic by leading off the top of the fourth inning with a triple off Willimantic relief pitcher Brandon White.
Fraser came around to score when the next hitter, Evan McCue hit an RBI single.
Willimantic was finally able to get to Waterford starter Justin Saad in the bottom of the fifth inning.
After Willimantic loaded the bases following several errors by Waterford, they cashed in on an RBI groundout by Parker Woodmansee to make it a 7-1 game. They subsequently added another on Martin’s error to make the score 7-2.
However, Waterford started to pull away in the later innings.
Ethan Mireault hit an RBI single in the top of the sixth inning and an error in the outfield brought home another run in the top of the seventh to make it a 9-2 game.
Ethan Chavez was able to finish off the game on the mound for Waterford, pitching the final two innings in relief to secure the win.
“They hit the ball from 1-9,” Valliere said regarding Waterford’s offense. “Every guy on the team hit the ball hard.”
Saad was the winning pitcher for Waterford, as he pitched the first five innings of the game, giving up two runs.
Valliere was the losing pitcher in Thursday’s contest. He pitched 2.2 innings, surrendering six runs.
White and Matthew LaFountain pitched in relief of Valliere.
Following Thursday’s contest, Willimantic fell to 3-3 overall on the season and Waterford improved their record to 2-1.
As of Friday morning, Willimantic sat in fifth place out of six teams in the Zone 6 standings. Their record in zone play was 1-2 at that time.
Willimantic is back in action on Tuesday as they take on Moosup at Recreation Park in Willimantic. First pitch is scheduled for 7:00 p.m.
“We can’t hang our heads,” Valliere said following Tuesday night’s loss to Waterford. “That’s going to be one of the best teams we face all year. We just gotta bounce back and go after Moosup.”