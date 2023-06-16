Jack Valliere pitching

Jack Valliere delivers a pitch for the Willimantic 19U American Legion baseball team in their game against Waterford at Recreation Park in Willimantic on Thursday night.

 Connor Linskey

WILLIMANTIC — The Willimantic 19U American Legion baseball team lost a tough game to Waterford by a score of 9-2 at Recreation Park Thursday night.

The players on the Waterford team were swinging hot bats throughout the night. They were able to get on the scoreboard first when Zion Fraser launched a three-run home run in the top of the second inning.