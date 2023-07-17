Brandon White warming up in the bullpen

Brandon White warming up in the bullpen for the Coventry High School varsity baseball team in their game against Suffield High School on April 19. White has pitched several good games this season for the Willimantic 19U American Legion team, which has helped them to be ranked among the best in the state.

 Connor Linskey

WILLIMANTIC — The hard work of the Willimantic 19U American Legion baseball team has paid off, as the team found itself ranked sixth out of 47 teams in the state tournament seedings based on scores reported as of Sunday.

The team, which draws players from the towns of Windham, Mansfield, Columbia, Chaplin, Scotland, Hampton and Coventry, finished the regular season with a record of 13-3 in Zone 6 play, which was good for an .813 winning percentage. They were 0-2 in non-zone play.