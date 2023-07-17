WILLIMANTIC — The hard work of the Willimantic 19U American Legion baseball team has paid off, as the team found itself ranked sixth out of 47 teams in the state tournament seedings based on scores reported as of Sunday.
The team, which draws players from the towns of Windham, Mansfield, Columbia, Chaplin, Scotland, Hampton and Coventry, finished the regular season with a record of 13-3 in Zone 6 play, which was good for an .813 winning percentage. They were 0-2 in non-zone play.
At the conclusion of their regular season, Willimantic sat in second place in the Zone 6 standings behind Waterford, the top-ranked team in the state.
“Waterford is one of the best teams in the state, not just in Zone 6,” said Willimantic 19U Head Coach Ken Valliere after the game between the two teams on June 15. “They have a lot of players who just finished playing their first season of college baseball.”
As of Sunday, Willimantic trailed Waterford, Stamford, West Hartford, Naugatuck and Danbury, respectively in the state tournament standings.
Pitching has been key to Willimantic’s success this season.
After turning in a solid season on the mound for Coventry High School, rising junior Brandon White has carried that success into the American Legion baseball season.
E.O. Smith High School rising junior Sam LaCombe has turned in some exceptional pitching performances on the season, including a complete game against Tri-Town on July 7 where he only allowed one run.
Jack Valliere, who was named to the Eastern Connecticut Conference baseball Division II first team this past season while playing for Windham High School, has also had several solid pitching performances this season.
Due to their successful regular season, the Willimantic 19U team drew a bye in the first round of the Northern Division Bracket of the 2023 19U State Tournament.
Willimantic will now face the winner of the first round matchup between NCL Windsor Locks/Windsor and Norwich. Willimantic will play the winner of that contest in the second round game on Friday. First pitch is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. at Recreation Park in Willimantic.
The 19U Northern Tournament Bracket will be played July 19-26. The winner will advance to the state championship finals, which features a best of three format.
The 19U American Legion baseball state championship game is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 30 at Palmer Field in Middletown, or later that day if a third game is needed to determine a state champion.