WILLIMANTIC — With the high school baseball season now over, area players are now turning their attention to the American Legion season.
Locally, the Willimantic 19U legion team is looking to make a deep run in the state tournament.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
WILLIMANTIC — With the high school baseball season now over, area players are now turning their attention to the American Legion season.
Locally, the Willimantic 19U legion team is looking to make a deep run in the state tournament.
The team has several players who made contributions to their high school teams’ state tournament runs this past season, including Coventry pitcher Brandon White and slugger Gavin Covell. Both were instrumental in Coventry’s run to the semifinal in the Class S State Tournament.
E.O. Smith High School is also represented on the team, with players such as pitcher Sam LaCombe and utility player Trevor Woodmansee. They helped the Panthers get to the second round of the Class L Tournament.
Jack Valliere, an Eastern Connecticut Conference Division II 1st Team All-Star at Windham High School this past season, plays pitcher and catcher for the legion team.
The team also has several players who graduated from high school in 2022 who are looking to get into the swing of things after not playing their freshman year of college.
Willimantic faced a big test on June 13-15, as they opened their season with a three-game series against Waterford.
“Waterford is one of the top teams in the State of Connecticut,” said Willimantic Coach Ken Valliere. “Not in Zone 6, in the whole state. They are going to be looking to win a state championship.”
One of Waterford’s biggest strengths is their experience. The team boasts several high school class of 2022 graduates, who currently play collegiately. This includes Elms College Pitcher Justin Saad, who earned the win on the mound for Waterford against Willimantic on Thursday and Cam McGugan, who plays for the University of New Haven.
Despite the tall order of facing Waterford to start the season, Willimantic held their own and was able to win one of the team’s three meetings that were played Tuesday through Thursday.
Willimantic took the first game on Tuesday by a score of 8-6 and dropped the games on Wednesday and Thursday by scores of 13-3 and 9-2 respectively.
Coach Valliere said he was pleased with the way his team played in their opening series of the season.
“We have a lot of guys who are high school graduates who didn’t play college baseball, who are just now getting into the swing of things,” he said.
As of Friday afternoon, Willimantic was in fifth place out of six teams in the Zone 6 standings, with a record of 1-2 in zone play.
Willimantic is back in action on Tuesday as they take on Moosup in Zone 6 play. First pitch is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. at Recreation Park in Willimantic.