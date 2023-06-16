Brandon White pitching for Coventry High School

Brandon White warming up in the bullpen for the Coventry High School varsity baseball team in their game against Suffield High School on April 19. White and players from several other area high school teams are playing for the Willimantic 19U American Legion baseball team this summer.

 Connor Linskey

WILLIMANTIC — With the high school baseball season now over, area players are now turning their attention to the American Legion season.

Locally, the Willimantic 19U legion team is looking to make a deep run in the state tournament. 