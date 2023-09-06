Windham High girls volleyball in huddle

The Windham High School girls varsity volleyball team in the huddle during a game last season.

 Photo courtesy of Michelle Daleb

WILLIMANTIC — With a new season about to begin for the Windham High School varsity girls volleyball team, the Whippets are preparing to take on a tougher schedule, as they have moved up one level to play in Division III of the Eastern Connecticut Conference (ECC) and will also play a challenging nonconference schedule.

“We have moved up to ECC Division III with Killingly, Plainfield and Lyman and look forward to being competitive in this division,” said Head Varsity Volleyball Coach Michelle Daleb. “We have a few Division I and strong Division II teams on our schedule, and while it will be challenging, I think it will make us a better team.”