WILLIMANTIC — With a new season about to begin for the Windham High School varsity girls volleyball team, the Whippets are preparing to take on a tougher schedule, as they have moved up one level to play in Division III of the Eastern Connecticut Conference (ECC) and will also play a challenging nonconference schedule.
“We have moved up to ECC Division III with Killingly, Plainfield and Lyman and look forward to being competitive in this division,” said Head Varsity Volleyball Coach Michelle Daleb. “We have a few Division I and strong Division II teams on our schedule, and while it will be challenging, I think it will make us a better team.”
The Whippets return several athletes from last year’s team that went 11-9 in the regular season before losing in the second round of the Class S State Tournament to Griswold.
Two of the key returning players from last year’s squad include junior outside hitter Aniya Jenkins, who had 135 kills last season, and junior Cassidy O’Connor, who had 129 kills in 2022. O’Connor will move from middle hitter to outside hitter this season.
Junior libero Kylee Figueroa returns to the Whippets following a 2022 season where she had 470 digs.
Senior opposite hitter Britney Feliciano and junior Mariah Marrero return to the varsity lineup this season along with several former JV players who will be looking to make names for themselves on varsity: Jayah Cerda, Cayla Soto Flores, Lexmarlee Perez and Jesslyan Navarro Cotto.
The two new setters on this year’s team will be senior Aneris Pacheco and junior Neiyalis Martinez.
Though the Whippets return several key players to the program, they also lost a few due to graduation. Setter Judy Gomez, outside hitter Analise Escarraman and opposite hitter Migdaliz Howard all graduated in June.
Windham will play their first game of the season Thursday on the road against Windham Tech. The match will begin at 5:30 p.m.
The Whippets will play their first ECC Division II game at home against Killingly on Friday, Sept. 22.
To view the complete schedule for the Windham varsity girls volleyball team, visit ciacsports.com.