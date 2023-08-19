Randall Prose oversees Windham High football practice

Windham High School Head Varsity Football Coach Randall Prose oversees one of his team’s practices last season.

 File Photo

WILLIMANTIC — The regular season for the Windham High School varsity football team is fast approaching, with the team kicking off its first practice on Aug. 14.

Following a 2022 campaign that saw the Whippets go 9-1 in the regular season before ultimately losing to the Gilbert/Northwestern/Housatonic Valley Regional co-op in the quarterfinals of the Class SS State Tournament, Windham Head Coach Randall Prose says that the team’s defense could be a real strength in 2023.