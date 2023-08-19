WILLIMANTIC — The regular season for the Windham High School varsity football team is fast approaching, with the team kicking off its first practice on Aug. 14.
Following a 2022 campaign that saw the Whippets go 9-1 in the regular season before ultimately losing to the Gilbert/Northwestern/Housatonic Valley Regional co-op in the quarterfinals of the Class SS State Tournament, Windham Head Coach Randall Prose says that the team’s defense could be a real strength in 2023.
“We return five starters on defense…,” he said. “I think defense could possibly be our strength.”
Another potential strength for the Whippets this season could be the return of their home field.
Last season the team played all of their home games on the road while construction of their new football field complex at Windham High School took place.
One of the standouts returning from last year’s squad is junior captain Malachi Fowler. He earned a First Team All State selection last season for his performance as an offensive guard.
A two-way player, Fowler also played inside linebacker for the Whippets last season. Prose believes Fowler could have earned an All State selection at that position as well, however players can only receive the award at one position and there were many other talented inside linebackers throughout the state.
Another key returning player for the Whippets includes returning three-year starter Julian Cruz, who will play defensive back this season.
Captain and three-year starting safety Darien Jenkins as well as All Eastern Connecticut Conference defensive end Asael Garcia Rodriguez also return to this year’s squad.
Though some key pieces are back this season, the Whippets also lost several graduating seniors from last year’s team that went 9-1.
All State defensive back Travis Mangual Jr., All State right tackle Isaiah Alexis Mangual and All State fullback Victor Mejia are all notable departures from the 2022 squad, with each of them now playing football at the collegiate level.
The absence of those key players will lead to opportunities for several first-year varsity starters.
“We’re replacing our whole backfield and most of our line on offense…,” Prose said. “That’s always a challenge as a coaching staff.”
The abundance of new starters will have their work cut out for them, as the Whippets face a difficult schedule to begin their season.
They open their regular season Friday, Sept. 8 against powerhouse New Fairfield. The game is scheduled to start at 7:00 p.m. at Ferrigno Field on the campus of Windham High.
“They play in a great conference,” Prose said regarding New Fairfield. “They make the playoffs almost every year.”
Following that game, Windham will play a veteran Griswold/Wheeler co-op on the road Friday, Sept. 15.
The next two games after that will also test Windham as they are set to take on perennial powerhouse Killingly and rival Ledyard, the latter of which dealt Windham their only regular season loss last season.
The signal caller for the opening game has still yet to be named, as senior Tahj Jones, freshman Francisco Alvarado and junior Darien Jenkins are all vying for the starting quarterback job.
“That position will be earned in our scrimmages this year,” Prose said in regards to the starting quarterback position.
To view the Windham football team’s full schedule of games, visit ciacsports.com.