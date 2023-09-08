Windham High football practice picture

Windham High School Head Varsity Football Coach Randall Prose oversees one of his team’s practices last season.

 File Photo

WINDHAM — After taking a disappointing loss to the Gilbert-Northwestern-Housatonic Yellow Jackets in the 2022-2023 playoffs, the Windham Whippets look to flip the script against the Rebels of New Fairfield this Friday at 7 p.m. in the season opener.

This will be the first time since the 2021-22 season that the Whippets play at home, the first of seven home games this season. After the historic “Road Warriors” season last year, the Whippets look to capitalize on their new schedule now that they can finally play at home.