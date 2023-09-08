WINDHAM — After taking a disappointing loss to the Gilbert-Northwestern-Housatonic Yellow Jackets in the 2022-2023 playoffs, the Windham Whippets look to flip the script against the Rebels of New Fairfield this Friday at 7 p.m. in the season opener.
This will be the first time since the 2021-22 season that the Whippets play at home, the first of seven home games this season. After the historic “Road Warriors” season last year, the Whippets look to capitalize on their new schedule now that they can finally play at home.
“We’re going to reload with 30-40 Windham Whippets and try our best,” Windham Coach Randall Prose.
Having several key starters graduate, Prose is faced with a brand-new roster to retool. With all the new roster changes, the Whippets will be looking to their defense, led by All-State LB/OL Malachi Fowler, to pick up the pieces.
“Our defense is solid, so we’ll look to become a defensive team,” Prose said. “We have five returning starters who have been playing varsity football since they were underclassmen. They’re good players.”
With 117 tackles last year, Fowler looks to reach the next level of his athletic
development and become “the man” for his defense.
Since the departure of standout quarterback Zachary Robinson-Smey, the Whippets will be counting on senior Tahj Jones to fill the role. This will be his first year playing football, but Prose hopes his athletic ability will allow him to flourish in this new offense.
“There’s lots of questions, but we’ll see how it goes. He’s a big, strong kid; really athletic,” Prose said. “I have high hopes for him going forward.”
Jones was an integral part of the 2022-23 boys basketball team that went
on to play in the state finals last year.
Nearly all facets of the Windham offense are looking to new leaders, and the returners are carrying the load. Asael Garcia Rodriguez and Julian Cruz look to carry the ball for the Whippets, replacing the All-State RB Victor Mejia.
Prose doesn’t seem phased, though.
“Asael Garcia Rodriguez will be carrying the ball a lot along with Julian Cruz, both are more than capable of running the ball,” he said. “They haven’t had a lot of experience in this position, but running behind Malachi Fowler will make their jobs much less stressful.
Facing a tough squad in New Fairfield, Prose will look to shut down the run as a priority.
“We’re going to take away the run, make them throw on us,” he said.
Prose emphasized that the Rebels run a tight ship, and that it’s hard to point out a weakness.
“They have an excellent program, run a good system. It’s always a team effort with them,” he said.
Although the Rebels are a tough opponent and nobody should be taken lightly, it seems like the Whippets are more focused on finding their new team identity. Windham faces an uphill battle this Friday, but Prose made it clear that he’s been here before.
“We’re not too big, but we have heart and we’re fast,” he said. “We’ve never been a big team, so it doesn’t concern us.”