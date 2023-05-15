WILLIMANTIC — A walk-off single in extra innings by Windham Technical High School’s Chase Plourde led the varsity Mighty Tigers past crosstown foe Windham High School at home on Saturday.
With the game tied at two in the bottom of the eighth inning, Plourde singled to give Windham Tech a 3-2 win.
Windham Tech Head Varsity Baseball Coach William O’Connor noted that his team was able to get past some tough pitching en route to their victory over Windham.
“The pitching was strong on both sides,” he said. “The Windham Tech varsity Tiger pitchers struck out 12, while Windham pitchers sat down seven.”
Trey Lindsey pitched the first six innings for Windham Tech, allowing one run on two hits and striking out nine.
In addition to getting the game-winning hit, Plourde also earned the victory on the mound. He pitched the final two innings of the game, giving up one run on two hits, one walk while striking out three.
Victor Mejia pitched the first five innings for the Whippets, giving up one run on two hits while walking two and striking out three.
Armani Crespo was credited with the loss. His final pitching line was two innings pitched, allowing two runs on four hits, while striking out four and walking two.
All runs were earned in Saturday’s contest.
Windham Tech kicked off the scoring in the bottom of the second inning, when they scored a run on a wild pitch by Mejia.
One of the standouts on the day was Windham’s Jack Valliere, as the Whippet third baseman was the only player to get multiple hits in Saturday’s contest.
Lucas Tarbell, Tyler Tashea, Brody Belanger, Mason Miller, Lindsey and Plourde each collected one hit in the win for the Mighty Tigers.
Following Saturday's victory, Windham Tech improved to 11-6 and Windham fell to 6-11.
Windham Tech has qualified for the state tournament, while Windham needed to win two of its final three regular season games as of Monday morning to qualify.
Windham Tech was scheduled to play A.I. Prince Technical High School on Monday and Nathan Hale-Ray High School at home on Tuesday, with the first pitch scheduled for 3:30 p.m.
Windham was slated to play Woodstock Academy on Monday before playing Ledyard High School at home Tuesday, with the game scheduled to begin at 4:00 p.m.