Armani Crespo

Windham’s Armani Crespo takes a swing on-deck in the varsity baseball team’s game against Bacon Academy last Tuesday. Crespo was the losing pitcher in the Whippets’ game against Windham Tech on Saturday. 

 Connor Linskey

WILLIMANTIC — A walk-off single in extra innings by Windham Technical High School’s Chase Plourde led the varsity Mighty Tigers past crosstown foe Windham High School at home on Saturday. 

With the game tied at two in the bottom of the eighth inning, Plourde singled to give Windham Tech a 3-2 win.