Windham High Coach Bob Haddad

In this 2005 photo, Bob Haddad takes a break from his countless duties at Windham High School during an afternoon prior to the Whippets’ dual cross country meet. The Windham High cross country program is dedicating their season to Haddad, who passed away back in February.

 File Photo

WILLIMANTIC — The Windham High School varsity boys and girls cross country teams will dedicate their upcoming season to longtime head coach Bob Haddad, who passed away in February due to complications with Parkinson’s Disease and Dementia.

In addition to serving as a cross country and track and field coach, Haddad also served as the school’s athletic director and was a teacher in the math department.