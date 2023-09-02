WILLIMANTIC — The Windham High School varsity boys and girls cross country teams will dedicate their upcoming season to longtime head coach Bob Haddad, who passed away in February due to complications with Parkinson’s Disease and Dementia.
In addition to serving as a cross country and track and field coach, Haddad also served as the school’s athletic director and was a teacher in the math department.
Haddad started the Windham Invitational in 1978, which kicked off the cross country season in the state for nearly four decades.
Haddad’s teams won three cross country state championships, six outdoor and one indoor track and field championship, while his 1977 cross country team won the State Open.
Current Windham High Head Boys and Girls Cross Country Coach Becky Howard hopes to carry on the winning tradition of Haddad’s program this season.
The Windham Cross Country program has six athletes this season — five boys and one girl.
“We’re all young,” Howard said. “They’re all first year or second year team members.”
Junior Shye Rivera returns to the girls team. Senior Robbie Prevle, junior Taylore Vertefeuille and sophomore Gabriel Bibeau all return to the boys team.
New to the program this season are sophomore Yarel Lacott Cambrelin and freshman Emanuel Ramos Torres.
The team did have one departure from last year’s program in graduating senior Dmitri Hudak.
“He came on pretty well for his senior year,” Howard said regarding Hudak.
Howard said that the program has had difficulty recruiting runners in recent years due to the intense nature of long-distance running.
“Our sport is your sport’s punishment,” Howard said regarding cross country.
She hopes to see improvements in this year’s team now that several of its members have some experience in distance running.
“Hopefully we see some improvements from last year because last year they were green,” Howard said. “Really no experience in distance running.”
The Windham boys and girls cross country teams kick off their season Tuesday, Sept. 12, with a race against Stonington and Norwich Free Academy at Stonington High School. The race is scheduled to begin at 3:30 p.m.