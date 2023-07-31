James Young swimming

Columbia resident James Young swims in the third annual Swim for Soup event on August 13, 2022.

 Photo courtesy of James Young

COLUMBIA — James Young will hold his fourth annual Swim for Soup fundraiser on Aug. 12 to benefit the Town of Columbia Food Bank.

“I do a lot of swimming,” Young said to The Chronicle last year. “I just said, why don’t I put this to a cause? Maybe I can make something good happen.”