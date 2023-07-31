COLUMBIA — James Young will hold his fourth annual Swim for Soup fundraiser on Aug. 12 to benefit the Town of Columbia Food Bank.
“I do a lot of swimming,” Young said to The Chronicle last year. “I just said, why don’t I put this to a cause? Maybe I can make something good happen.”
Young will start his morning off on Aug. 12 at 6:45 a.m. by swimming the entire perimeter of Columbia Lake. A frequent swimmer of Columbia Lake, Young earned his personal record last year by swimming the lake’s four-mile-long perimeter in two hours and 55 minutes.
However, he believes he could have swam the perimeter of the lake even faster had the intense winds not been a factor.
“The wind was making the water pretty choppy, which was holding me back a little bit,” Young said.
Those interested in donating to this cause can visit the Swim for Soup gofundme page. The page can be found by typing “4th Annual Swim for Soup” into the search bar on gofundme.com.
“gofundme is a new venture this year and although the average over the past three years has been approximately $7-$10,000, we’re really hoping to grow this venue, as the cost of living grows,” said Wendy Ellen Caisse, who is helping Young organize the fundraiser.
Checks can also be mailed to the Town of Columbia at Columbia Town Hall, 323 Route 87, Columbia, CT 06237.
The Town of Columbia Food Bank is also accepting canned goods for the Swim for Soup event.
Canned goods can be brought to the Beckish Senior Center, which is located at 188 Route 66 in Columbia. Food donations can be dropped off during business hours, which are Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
Caisse noted that soup kitchens, food pantries and food banks in the Columbia area have a growing need for assistance.
“Food resources, shelter and often heating assistance are much needed by folks in our own backyards,” she said.
Caisse encouraged donors to cheer Young on as he swims the perimeter of Columbia Lake on Aug. 12.
“Thank you and feel free to pick a spot around the lake to cheer him on!,” Caisse told donors on the fundraising campaign’s gofundme page.